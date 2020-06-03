June 3, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: Why were the maintenance workers for the Waterloo School Districts all out mowing Saturday? I am sure they were getting overtime pay for doing so when they could have just as well done it during the week.

A: Maintenance staff lost mowing days last week due to the rain, so they mowed Saturday. They were not over 40 hours for the week and were paid straight time, according to the district.

Q: Are the Waterloo Schools still accepting the Hy-Vee sales receipts? Is that program in existence for the schools to get a percentage of sales. If so, how can we send our receipts now?

A: We could not get a definite answer from Hy-Vee, “but at this time our district is not able to accommodate receipt collections so we have encouraged people saving them to hang onto them until restrictions are lifted and they can hopefully be turned in at the buildings,” said Tara Thomas, spokesperson for Waterloo Schools.

Q: Since the disinfecting wipes are so hard to purchase, can we use them more than once?

A: Experts say you are liable to spread more germs than you kill if you try that.

Q: In May 29 paper, I read the obituary of Cameron Jensen, 9. Could you give us an idea of what happened to him?