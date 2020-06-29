June 29, 2020

Q: My driver’s license will be expired soon. I will be traveling out of state. Will the DOT be opening soon? Will I get in trouble if stopped?

A: Iowa DOT service centers are operating at 50% capacity and open by appointment only, according to IowaDOT.gov. You can renew your license online, or make an appointment to visit in person either online or by calling the Waterloo DOT at 235-0902.

Q: What do you have to do to get approved for a COVID test?

A: Simply fill out the information at TestIowa.com and request a test when the question pops up, or ask your health care provider. Testing has now been opened up to anyone who would like one.

Q: Is there a fund that has been set up in the are that could support people in the community who were affected by COVID, like those who worked at Tyson’s or were laid off?

A: The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has started several county-specific disaster funds, including in Black Hawk County, which support nonprofits in each community that are working with individuals affected by coronavirus. Find out more at cvneia.org.

Q: I don’t understand why everything is opening up, yet our COVID infection rate is high. Can you explain?