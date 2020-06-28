June 28, 2020

A: Iowa is the only state that imposes a lifetime voting ban for felons, regardless of the crime, unless they have their rights restored by the governor. However, Gov. Kim Reynolds says she plans to issue an executive order making it easier for felons to regain voting rights before the November election. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, in Maine and Vermont, felons never lose their right to vote, even while incarcerated. In 16 states and the District of Columbia, felons lose voting rights only while incarcerated. In 21 states, felons lose voting rights during incarceration and typically while on parole and/or probation. Voting rights are automatically restored after that if they pay any outstanding fines, fees or restitution. In 11 states felons lose voting rights indefinitely for some crimes, or require a governor’s pardon of additional action for rights to be restored.