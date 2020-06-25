June 25, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: I heard there were two murders involved with the local demonstrations. Why haven’t you printed a story on them?

A: Because there were no murders during demonstrations in Waterloo and the surrounding areas, according to Waterloo police. Two people died of gunfire in Davenport, according to the Quad-City Times. A woman was shot while leaving a protest at a Davenport Walmart and a man was found dead near where suspects exchanged gunfire with Davenport police. The Courier did report the Davenport shootings in an article that appeared June 2 as well as online.

Q: I just saw a YouTube video of Mayor Hart doing a news story inside City Hall. My son would be interested in doing music in City Hall on the same platform. Who should he contact?

A: We would need more information to answer this question. It’s not clear exactly what your son wants to do. YouTube is an online video-sharing platform. You sign up online and can post videos you produce. But we suspect you might be using the word “platform” to describe something else. We would suggest you contact the mayor’s office to discuss the matter and find out what steps are necessary to accomplish it.

Q: I need to know how to send a letter to the editor.