June 24, 2020

Q: Is Waterloo going to get rid of their firefighters like Cedar Falls did, and if not what are their reasons?

A: Waterloo has not talked about switching to a public safety officer model. We can’t really tell you why they aren’t doing it because the elected officials haven’t talked about it. There are significant differences between the two cities’ public safety departments. Waterloo Fire Rescue provides ambulance services, while Cedar Falls does not, for example.

Q: What is the deal with all the loose gravel I am seeing on the roads as of Wednesday? It’s on West Fifth Street going across the bridge and just everywhere downtown and on each side of the bridge. Very dangerous riding a motorcycle.

A: The rock is part of the city’s pothole patching process.

Q: Is Adventureland open and if so, do they have any regulations in place?

A: Adventureland is open. According to the park Facebook page, “We ask that guests please be patient as park entrance, bag check and ride lines may take a little extra time as we continue to practice social distancing and increased sanitation. Rides will close a few at a time for short 30-45 minute periods throughout the day for deeper cleaning as well.”