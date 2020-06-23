June 23, 2020

A. You just need to be registered to vote in November and can vote for any candidates on the ballot. We suspect you are confusing the general election with the June primary election, where you must be a registered Democrat or Republican to vote for your party's nominees. You don't have to declare a party to vote in November. If you still want to contact the Black Hawk County Democrats for some reason, the phone number is (319) 236-2992.

A. Amy Rousselow, marketing and volunteer services manager at the library, responds: "The Waterloo Public Library has not yet determined a date that we will open fully to the public. Reopening will be dependent on guidance from the city and public health officials, and the availability of supplies and personal protective equipment to keep both the public and staff safe. The library currently offers curbside pickup service that gives patrons access to most of the library's physical collection and reference librarians are also available to answer research questions by phone Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. At this time, our plan is to begin offering computer and scanner appointments, notary service, exam proctoring and expand our curbside service to include printing, photocopying and faxing. We also want to begin offering Saturday hours. These expanded hours and services are scheduled to begin July 6, as long as Black Hawk County does not exceed our current moderate threat level. The public may call (319) 291-4476 to schedule library appointments beginning July 6.