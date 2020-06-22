June 22, 2020

A: No public announcement on that yet. Appointments are currently required at the offices, or many people can renew online.

Q: Does Veridian have a plan to open up their Hy-Vee locations?

A: Veridian Credit Union branches located inside Hy-Vee stores will reopen, though a timeline for their reopening hasn’t yet been determined, said Andrea Hudnut, public relations strategist for Veridian.

Q: Who do I report to if there was a salon worker receiving unemployment yet still doing haircuts?

A: Iowa Workforce Development takes reports of possible fraud at iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/report-fraud. Keep in mind that there may be many circumstances under which a person may be working and still collecting unemployment, including a reduction in hours or pay, that you may not be aware of as a client.

Q: I get the E-edition. Is the police log also available in that format?

A: Yes.

Q: How many people have been killed during the protests?