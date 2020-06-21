June 21, 2020

A: Health officials don’t break out the number of people who died within a city, but within Black Hawk County, there were 31 people who had died of COVID-19 by May 16, and as there have been 59 deaths as of June 20, according to the county health department. That’s 25 people who have died in the last month.

Q: What happened to the Sunnyside South housing development?

A: It was delayed due to a six-year legal battle that involved multiple rulings by the Iowa Supreme Court and forced the city to redo the land sale. The owners still intend to develop the site.

Q: If I owned a business and rioters come along and destroy it, can I sue the city for not protecting my business?

A: You can sue whomever you want. But you should first consult a lawyer to discuss your particular situation and the odds your claim would actually be successful if it went before a judge or jury.

Q: When Leisure Services list parks they do not list Castle Bluffs. Why is that?

A: We went to the Waterloo Leisure Services website and Castle Bluffs Park was clearly listed among the other city parks.

Q: Why are so many trees being cut down from East Lone Tree Road going south down Leversee Road?