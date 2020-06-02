June 2, 2020

Q: How many people have been arrested so far in connection with the rioting in Minneapolis?
A: According to WCCO-TV, 481 people were arrested in the Twin Cities over the weekend in response to the unrest following the death of George Floyd in police custody. More than 4,400 arrests have been made at demonstrations nationwide through Monday afternoon.
Q. What will happen with student teachers who were scheduled to be out in the field this semester? They are wondering if they will have to repeat the time.
A. Student teachers through the University of Northern Iowa will not have to repeat the time. About 240 early childhood education students at UNI completed their requirements to graduate May 7 through the UNI online commencement. “They will have met all requirements per Iowa code as allowed by the governor’s emergency proclamation issued March 16, 2020, providing a temporary suspension of Iowa Code regarding requirements for a minimum number of hours of field experience,” according to Colleen Mulholland, Ed.D., dean of the UNI College of Education and chair on the UNI Teacher Education Executive Council.
Q. Why can’t people reuse their latex gloves after disinfecting them instead of wasting them?
A. The latex gloves designed to be disposable are quite thin and develop microscopic tears or cracks with washing, according to the Occupational and Safety Health Administration. Experts also fear people might not wash and sterilize them thoroughly enough.
Q. How do we get our T-shirts and caregiver pens if there is no Relay for Life walk?
A. Candy Nardini, co-leader of this year's Relay for Life, responds: "We are currently attempting to address the survivor shirts/caregiver pins and are reaching out to this year’s BHC Survivor Committee to see if they would like to get last year’s survivor shirts to registered survivors for this year’s virtual Relay and also hand out pins to this year’s cancer caregivers. We don’t currently have a designated “pick up” location yet but would email or contact via social media all registered survivors/caregivers. During this challenging time with the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to be good stewards of our donor dollars and impact our ability to deliver on our lifesaving mission we’ve decided to discontinue our RFL T-shirt for 2020 events. Because we do value our Hope Club members, we will be adding 50 Relay Reward bonus points for all participants who have individually raised $100 for Relay For Life and did not receive a T-shirt in 2020."
Q. During this COVID thing, am I to wash most types of fruit with soap and water?
A. No. Iowa State University Extension experts advice using normal practices to rinse fruits and vegetables. Do not use detergent or cleaners. Fruits and vegetables are porous and absorb water, and it’s hard to wash off what you put on them. Dunking produce in soap and water, even if you rinse well, will leave behind soap residue that is toxic and can cause stomach upsets, nausea and vomiting.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
