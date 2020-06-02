June 2, 2020

A. Candy Nardini, co-leader of this year's Relay for Life, responds: "We are currently attempting to address the survivor shirts/caregiver pins and are reaching out to this year’s BHC Survivor Committee to see if they would like to get last year’s survivor shirts to registered survivors for this year’s virtual Relay and also hand out pins to this year’s cancer caregivers. We don’t currently have a designated “pick up” location yet but would email or contact via social media all registered survivors/caregivers. During this challenging time with the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to be good stewards of our donor dollars and impact our ability to deliver on our lifesaving mission we’ve decided to discontinue our RFL T-shirt for 2020 events. Because we do value our Hope Club members, we will be adding 50 Relay Reward bonus points for all participants who have individually raised $100 for Relay For Life and did not receive a T-shirt in 2020."