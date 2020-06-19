June 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: Is the training for the Cedar Falls PSOs less than the Janesville Fire Department training? Is that why they feel it’s a liability to help Cedar falls?

A: Janesville Mayor Dave Beenblossom’s concerns seemed to focus more on the availability and experience of Cedar Falls fire crews when that city ended the mutual aid agreement in March. He said at the time there were issues around Cedar Falls firefighters being able to respond to the neighboring department when needed for fires. He further indicated that as Cedar Falls switched from firefighters to public safety officers in recent years “they lost that experience we were used to,” raising concerns about safety for Janesville’s firefighters.

Q: Who is the owner of Schoitz Hospital now and what is in the building?

A: The former Schoitz Hospital continues to be owned by Covenant Medical Center Inc. (MercyOne). This building currently houses MercyOne patient accounts, accounts receivable, home health care, physical rehabilitation and wellness center. This building also houses several tenants. The former Ridgeway Place is the temporary home to MercyOne’s dedicated fever and upper respiratory clinic for COVID-19 testing. This property continues to be for sale.

Q: Why was Sheinelle Jones gone from the “Today Show”?