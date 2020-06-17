June 17, 2020

Q: If you have a 401(k), do you have to take a minimum distribution this year?

A: From a May U.S. News & World Report story: “Retirees are usually required to take withdrawals from their retirement accounts each year after age 72. However, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act allows you to skip your 2020 required minimum distribution from a 401(k), IRA, 403(b), 457(b) and inherited IRA:” If you have automatic withdrawals arranged, you need to make sure to change that, they caution, and you may want to check with your financial adviser or bank for more details.

Q: How do I get my census marked if I cannot do it online?

A: According to census.gov: “If you are unable to respond online, you can call (844) 330-2020 and take the census over the phone. Otherwise, you can complete a paper questionnaire that was mailed in early April.

Q: In the Tyson sign, what does the little circle with an R mean?

A: It means it’s a trademark symbol legally registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and other companies or people can’t lawfully use that symbol. You can see it in lots of logos or brand designs.

Q: What is going on in the parking lot north of Slumberland in Cedar Falls?