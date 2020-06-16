June 16, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: On June 2, my son had to go to four different places to find out where he was to vote. Going forward, how can we find out that information?

A: That information is readily available on the Black Hawk County Election Office website or by calling the election office. It is also on the Secretary of State’s website. The Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office also puts out frequent news releases, which are printed in The Courier and available on Facebook and Twitter, leading up to elections.

Q: How do they do the sound on Movies Under the Moon since we are to be in our cars?

A: You will be directed to tune into a specific FM station to listen to the movie audio.

Q: Did George Floyd commit a crime? What was the purpose behind him that day being detained by the police?

A: Floyd allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a Cup Foods store in Minneapolis.

Q: Has Cedar Falls School District saved any money on such things as electricity, substitute teachers and gas for buses since they have been closed?