June 15, 2020

Q: How many people has Trump fired or have left on their own since he took office?

A: As of May 25, 415 members of the Trump administration have been dismissed and/or resigned.

Q: Why are some streets odd numbered on one side of the river, than when you cross, switches to even numbers?

A: The odd numbered houses are on the left side and the even numbered houses are on the right side as you go down the street increasing in block numbers. So standing in the middle of the Cedar River and looking at East Fourth Street, the odd numbers are on the left side but if you turn around and look at West Fourth the odd numbers are also on the left side, but since you turned around the numbers change from one side of the street to the other.

Q: I’ve read several articles that state no matter the amount of plastic that gets taken to the recycling center, much of it actually ends up in the landfill. I am wondering what the statistics might be for our local recycling center, Republic Services.