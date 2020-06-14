June 14, 2020

Q: Has anybody checked on this pill that Trump is taking? Does he have part ownership in the company that makes it?

A: Reports indicate Donald Trump’s investment portfolio includes stock in drug companies that make hydroxychloroquine, but it makes up an insignificant amount of his holdings.

Q: Why did Social Security recipients receive stimulus funding when their income didn’t change?

A: Many retirees are on fixed incomes and have seen their retirement accounts drastically reduced as the stock markets has dropped due to the pandemic.

Q: Is it true that all vitamin C we buy in this country is manufactured in China?

A: According to a 2017 article by McClatchy Newspapers, China has captured 90 percent of the U.S. market for vitamin C.

Q: Prior to his presidency, which country did Donald Trump use to manufacture his clothing line? Also Ivanka Trump, which country was she using?