June 12, 2020

Q: Why do they call the fireworks celebration in Waterloo, “Mayor’s Celebration” when it is honoring Independence Day, not the mayor?

A: It’s called the Mayor’s Independence Day Celebration because it is hosted by the mayor. It is done to celebrate Independence Day. The inaugural Fourth of July event was named as such because Mayor Quentin Hart pushed for Main Street Waterloo to sponsor the event when the Cedar Valley Jaycees stopped sponsoring an annual fireworks show for the community several years ago.

Q: I am commander of a local American Legion and we are in financial trouble right now. Are we able to seek assistance?

A: American Legion clubs qualified for the paycheck protection program in the CARES Act if they met the guidelines. We could find no federal or state programs tailored to assist veteran service clubs with financial issues.

Q: What is the capacity for the casino here in Waterloo?

A: At this time with the 50% occupancy restriction due to COVID-19, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo to allow a maximum of 535 guests on the casino floor.

Q: Were all the Trump children living at the White House during the coronavirus outbreak? If so, who paid for it?