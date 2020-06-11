June 11, 2020

Q: How are you able to send the Pulse free to nonsubscribers? How is that paid for?

A: David Adams, Courier general manager, responds: “It isn’t free to us at The Courier. We incur the cost of design labor, production (paper, ink, plates, printing), distribution (delivery from printer to post office), and postage to homes. All of these are hard costs. The revenue to help offset these costs comes from the advertisers in Pulse.”

Q: How can I find out when Dr. Pepper will come out with their new cream soda? I see ads but can’t find it anywhere.

A: The company said it started hitting store shelves this spring. It’s listed on the websites for Hy-Vee, Target and Wal-Mart. You can order it online if you don’t find it locally.

Q: In this week’s Courier, there was an article in regards to a senior living community, and a man was quoted as saying, “It shows nicely, but it’s long in the tooth.” What does that mean?

A: We think it just means that the apartments still look nice to visitors, but they are showing their age and could use some improvements.

Q: Can you say who owns and manages CNN network?