June 10, 2020

Q: When will the DNR clean up the junk yard on Black Hawk Road? It is awful out there.

A: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources does not have a pending investigation or complaint about the site. Noel Anderson, the city of Waterloo’s director of planning and development, said he would ask city code enforcement officers to review the site. The city also continues to work with the owners of the salvage yard to relocate the operation out of the floodway to another location.

Q: When will the debris be cleaned up from a house demo on the 500 block of Bratnober?

A: The previous owner demolished the house and left the pile. The city of Waterloo had to go through a legal process to acquire the house and gained title in February. City officials said the cleanup should be completed this year. Due to asbestos in the material, a separate contract will need to be approved before work can begin.

Q: What is being built next to Grin and Grow Daycare on Donald Street?

A: A new Burger King restaurant.

Q: When will the $35 cap on insulin go into effect?