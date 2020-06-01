June 1, 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: When two people are riding in a vehicle, how many feet are they apart from each other?

A: It depends on the vehicle.

Q: The Minnesota State Fair is being responsible and closing; will the Iowa State Fair do the same?

A: As of the day this was received, Gov. Kim Reynolds was set to consult shortly with the fair board to make that decision.

Q: Why are so many people refusing to wear a mask?

A: They can be hot and uncomfortable to wear. We suspect plenty of people also simply don’t believe they will get sick or will pass the sickness to others.

Q: Is Dysart still going to have its annual Back Roads Market?

A: Yes, but it’s been postponed, according to the market Facebook page. It’s now set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12.

Q: Is Cedar Rapids still planning on having its Freedom Festival?