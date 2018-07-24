Q: Regarding the Public Safety Roundup on Page A8 on July 9: Who is responsible for setting up the column? The headline covers two columns, but one of the columns on the outside references a shooting in Waterloo. This is confusing.
A: It’s certainly not our intent to confuse you. We try to wrap all our crime and accidents into a roundup in the print edition. The stories run individually on our website. It generally leads off with one story with a bigger headline and then the rest of the stories run with small headlines below.
Q: Is there anyone in the area who helps a senior citizen with a torn screen?
A: The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, (866) 468-7887, has a variety of resources for seniors.
Q: How legitimate is the credit card relief program called CCRP that advertises on TV to reduce your monthly debt payments?
A: CCRP stands for credit card relief program; we don’t think it’s the name of the actual program. That said, the field of credit card relief is full of companies that will take your money but provide no help. The Federal Trade Commission suggests you call the nonprofit National Foundation for Credit Counseling to find a certified credit counselor locally — (800) 388-2227.
Q: Are there plans for a 1978 Central High School class reunion?
A: There was an all-school reunion for Central in early July that we ran several announcements for; we can’t find any information for a specific 1978 reunion.
Q: I have black wasps building nests in the ground by my house. Do they sting?
A: A suggestion from Black Hawk County Extension: “This could be cicada killer wasps, who bury cicadas in the ground. The males are harmless and don’t have stingers. The females have stingers but have better things to do than to pay attention to people.”
Q: What are the steps we take if we want to be cremated when we die?
A: According to the funeral directors at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, “Cremation is a legal form of disposition of a dead human body. In Iowa, the process must be performed by a licensed funeral director through a licensed funeral establishment or cremation society. Permission must be obtained by the legal next of kin at the time of death. Most importantly, decisions still need to be made as to what will happen prior to the cremation and what will happen to the cremated remains following the cremation. It is important that all these issues be discussed between yourself and your family or those close to you.”
Q: Was it true the young man in Waverly was killed by a firecracker that was thrown at him?
A: That’s not the dominant rumor we’ve seen, but regardless, they’re all rumors — the Bremer County Sheriff is not providing details of the extent of the fireworks fatality, and neither is the man’s family releasing information. Absent information from either authorities or family, it’s all conjecture and hearsay — neither of which we print.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
