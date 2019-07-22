Q: When will all the construction from Dunkerton Road to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital be finished?
A: The resurfacing project is expected to be completed in early September.
Q: Is there a Scottish group here where we can check our ancestors?
A: We don’t know of a specifically Scottish group. The Northeast Iowa Genealogical Society has disbanded but suggests that the Genealogical Society of Linn County could help — call (319) 369-0022 or go to http://gensoclinncoia.weebly.com/? to start. The Grout Museum and the Waterloo Public Library also have lots of resources. And the National Records of Scotland maintains a great site — check www.nrscotland.gov.uk/research/family-history.
Q: How much English does North Korean President Kim Jong Un speak? Is he able to have a conversation with President Trump?
A: Many media outlets have reported Kim appeared to understand English fairly well as he sometimes reacted to President Trump’s comments prior to any translation during their meetings. Kim attended school in Switzerland, but according to the Telegraph he barely passed English.
Q: How can I get a copy of the Mueller report if I don’t have a computer?
A: Bookstores like Barnes and Noble sells copies of the report for under $5.
Q: Will the city of Raymond have an open forum on Tony Thompson buying the quarry and expanding the shooting range?
A: Yes. A town hall meeting is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Raymond City Hall. But Sheriff Tony Thompson and the council still were attempting to find an earlier date, so that meeting could change.
Q: The city bought a machine that fills the potholes automatically. Why does this machine require two employees to operate?
A: The spray injection patcher that was recently purchased by the city of Waterloo requires an employee to use a wand that is attached to the back of the trailer that sprays the blended emulsion and rock to make the repair. There also is a driver in the cab of the truck that is alerted by the operator of the wand by an audible horn to let them know when to pull forward and to stop for the next repair.
Q: West of Canfield on Highway 20, what does the “T” stand for on the south fence?
A: Those are crosses as part of a religious display on private property.
Update:
A question in the July 18 paper asked about finding reruns of the show “Hart to Hart.” Several readers let us know it’s also frequently scheduled in the overnight and early morning hours on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel. A surprising number of you are up at 2 a.m. watching!
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
