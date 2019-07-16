Q. Where can I find the recipes aired on Mr. Food?
A. They are all available on the Mr. Food website, and in the past KWWL has offered to send out copies to people who call their office.
Q. Is there any place in the Waterloo area that repairs clocks?
A. There is a place that may be able to help listed under "Clocks-Repair and Parts" in the yellow pages of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Dex phone book, www.dexpages.com.
Q. Regarding the Star Lenz Media Club article in the June 17 Courier, where did the name Lenz come from?
A. Ebony Cody let the children in the media club create a list of names they thought would be good for the club. One of the students came up with Star Lenz and used the Z on the end to make it unique and stand out.
Q. Is Chris O’Donnell of "NCIS: Los Angeles" related to Rosie O’Donnell?
A. No. Once when the actor appeared on her talk show, Rosie O'Donnell jokingly referred to him as her "little brother," but there's no actual relation.
Q. Is Laura Ingraham of the "Ingraham Angle" on TV married and does she have children?
A. Ingraham has never married. She has three adopted children.
Q. I’ve contacted code enforcement about a property but nothing has been done. Instead of calling them again, who is the next department to call?
A. How do you know nothing was done if you don't call code enforcement back? It could be the situation was investigated and found not to be an ordinance violation, or maybe the owner was given a deadline to correct a violation. If you are sure a true violation has actually not been addressed you can direct your question to the mayor's office.
Q. What department would I call with the city to fill the potholes in front of the water park?
A. The Waterloo Street Department fills potholes. The phone number is 291-4267. There is also a link on the city website to report potholes and other maintenance issues.
Q. I just moved to Waterloo, just east of the Lou Henry school. Where is the nearest recycling location from my home?
A. You appear to live about an equal distance from the recycling drop-off sites at Singing Bird Lake, at Ansborough Avenue and Black Hawk Road, and the south side of Crossroads Mall. You could also sign up for a curbside collection container at your home.
Q. Who is the Black Hawk County elected official responsible for overseeing the assessor’s office and when are they up for re-election?
A. The assessor's office is overseen by the Black Hawk County Conference Board. The board consists of all five members of the county Board of Supervisors, the mayor of each city in the county and a representative of each school board with land in the county. The list of each of those individuals and their election dates is too long to reasonably list here. You can find out the current representatives by contacting the assessor's office.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
