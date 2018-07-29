Q: Is West High having a reunion this year for the class of 1968?
A: Yes, on Sept. 14 and 15. There is some information available at www.waterlooschools.org/reunions.
Q: Who decides which articles go on the front page of the Courier?
A: The editor meets daily with other editors as they decide how stories will be displayed in each edition.
Q: Why doesn’t the online edition of the Courier have sections you can page through?
A: We do. It’s our e-edition. Many people read the paper this way. Here’s how to find it: https://wcfcourier.com/eedition/#tracking-source=menu-nav
Q: I have seen a lot of what looks like foxes lately. How many different types of fox do we have in eastern Iowa and are they multiplying in numbers?
A: According to Jason Auel, a wildlife management biologist with the Iowa DNR, “We have the red fox, which is a common species in Iowa, and a grey fox, which is very rare. The red fox population is currently growing as it is recovering from recent years of mange. The will continue to grow until mange becomes prevalent in the population again. The red fox is most commonly found in road ditches and on edges of timber including occasionally in towns and cities. The grey fox is found in forested areas and can climb trees. If anybody has photos or any other verification of a grey fox the DNR would appreciate being notified.” His email is jason.auel@dnr.iowa.gov.
Q: In the July 6 paper, there is a news brief on a craft show in Cedar Falls at the Riverview Women’s Ministry. What is the address for this place?
A: It’s at the Riverview Conference Center, 439 N. Division St.
Q: How much do contestants on “Naked and Afraid” make for an episode?
A: According to the casting rules on the network website, they get around $5,000 for their time on the show.
Q: Will Channel 2 replace Scott Sanborn, who retired?
A: Yes. Last month CBS2 News Director Becky Lutgen Gardner said a search was on for his replacement.
Q: When native Americans scalped people centuries ago, what was the reason or thinking for that?
A: It was a way for a warrior to prove he had killed an enemy and to demonstrate his own valor, according to American Heritage, and some tribes assigned religious meaning to the practice. By the way, colonial settlers did it too — there’s plenty of evidence of that.
Q: Is Super Dave Osborne still alive?
A: Comedian and actor Bob Einstein, who played Super Dave, is still alive and is now 75.
Q: Is the Courier’s “John Deere Tractors at 100” booklet still available? If so, can I still purchase one?
A: They are available free in the Courier’s lobby while supplies last.
Q: Can you print the presidential oath of office?
A: Here it is: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.