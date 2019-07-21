Q: Did there used to be a restaurant years ago by John Deere that was known for their breakfast before Highway 218 was there?
A: We found a few possibilities. The Myrsiades Cafe was at 411 Miles for 40 years; a 1968 Courier article called it “a landmark to two generations of workers at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works.” It was bought for an urban renewal project. Phil’s Grill — later called The Grill — was at Washington and Second, evidently popular with Deere workers as well as those from Carnation Dairy and Coca Cola. There also was a Reams Cafe at 539 Rainbow for a time.
Q: What caused the power outage in Cedar Falls on July 12 west of Hudson Road and south of West First Street?
A: The power outage was caused by an owl that came into contact with transmission lines.
Q: What are the names of the bands coming to the Irish Fest this year? And what does admission cost to the Irish Fest?
A: Music and dance scheduled at Irish Fest this year will include Gaelic Storm, Scythian, The Screaming Orphans, The Gothard Sisters, The Langers Ball, Ian Gould, The High Kings, Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones, The Dublin City Ramblers, Réalta, JigJam and many more. A one-time admission will get you access to all three festival days. Buy tickets by July 28 for the current discounted online admission price at www.IowaIrishFest.com or pay $25 per person at the gates of the fest. New for 2019: military, veterans, police, fire and first responders with proof of identification will get entry at the gates for free. Ages 15 years and younger also get free admission at the gates.
Q: When are they going to start building the bridge on Cedar-Wapsi Road north of Cedar Falls?
A: Black Hawk County signed a nearly $4.1 million contract with Peterson Contractors Inc. on Feb. 5, which required work to start by April 1 and last no more than 240 working days to avoid liquidated damages. Trees were felled in late March to comply with nesting bat habitat rules, but little more had been done by July 4. PCI had used about 15 percent of the working days as of July 4.
Q: Recently on Gilbertville Road, between Indian Creek Road and Gilbertville, are two signs depicting where people should walk and where they should ride the bike on this road. Who put these two signs up?
A: These signs have been placed on the rural roads in Black Hawk County to alert the public of upcoming construction on roads and bridges, safety warnings and general public service announcements, including “walk on left, bike on right.” They are also collecting speed data and counting vehicles. The signs were purchased last year by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s office and the Black Hawk County Secondary Roads Department. Those two departments work together on placement locations. If a member of the public wants to request a placement of the sign for these purposes on their street or neighborhood, or make a comment, please call the Black Hawk County Engineer at (319) 833-3008.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
