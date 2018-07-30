Q: The Courier used to have a direct line to Washington, D.C., and you used to print that. What was that number?
A: We’re not sure what you’re talking about. If you’re looking for phone numbers for elected officials, those are available.
Q: In the July 13 paper it says a man got two years for trying to entice children into his car. It also said he was already serving a life sentence. Why was he out of prison to commit this new crime?
A: He committed both crimes in the summer of 2016, and he didn’t get caught until November 2016. He went to trial for one of the crimes and was sentenced to life in prison, and then he pleaded guilty to the other crime and was sentenced to two years.
Q: Does UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital have a program where they give you a voucher for a cab if you don’t have a ride home?
A: “Medicaid offers some qualified patients a transportation benefit for non-emergency situations and routine medical appointments,” said UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital spokesman Carson Tigges. “Allen Hospital does not directly offer this benefit, although its terrific social workers help connect patients with family members, friends and community resources to ensure patients get home safely.”
Q: I see the superintendent in Cedar Falls is receiving another raise. Where does the money come from to give the superintendent in Cedar Falls those wages?
A: Actually, Cedar Falls Community Schools’ Superintendent Andy Pattee did not receive a raise for 2018-19 at his request. Personnel costs like his salary and those of all other school employees are paid out of the district’s general fund, which is made up of property tax dollars and state aid.
Q: Did the mother on “Alaskan Bush People” die?
A: No, Ami Brown is still alive.
Q: Regarding the trees and bushes planted around the Cedar-Wapsi exit south of Janesville: Are these trees intended to stay in this location or be transported to other locations as needed?
A: They are part of the landscaping project surrounding the interchange. They will not be used as a tree farm.
Q: I’m worried my neighbor’s dying tree will fall on my house. Is he responsible for any damage done?
A: That would be an issue for your insurance companies and attorneys —maybe even a judge it if gets that far — who would review all of the factors surrounding an incident before deciding who is responsible. You would help your cause down the road if there’s a record of you expressing your concerns to the neighbor about the condition of the tree, because it would put your insurance provider in a better position to argue negligence.
