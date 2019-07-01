Q: Can you print the biography of Kelly Crull on the Cubs broadcast team?
A: An Indiana native, Crull, 35, attended the University of Missouri on a tennis scholarship and studied broadcast journalism. She’s worked at local affiliates of ABC, NBC and CBS, covered the Oklahoma City Thunder, then worked for Fox Sports San Diego. She joined NBC Sports Chicago in 2013 as a freelance reporter and anchor and now is the network’s primary beat reporter for the Chicago Cubs.
Q: How old is Harrison Ford? How about Jay Leno? And David Letterman?
A: Ford is 76, Leno is 69, and Letterman is 72.
Q: Where can old TVs in working condition be taken? Is there someone who can use them?
A: It really depends on the condition of the TV. An older TV with a cathode ray tube likely isn’t desirable to anyone. You could check with consignment stores, such as Stuff, etc. or St. Vincent de Paul to see if they are interested in your TV. Older TVs nobody wants can be recycled during the free semi-annual electronics dropoff sponsored by the Black Hawk County Solid Waste management Commission. The Cedar Falls transfer station also accepts TVs for a $5 recycling fee.
Q: There are silver, rotating, flashing devices on the roof edge of the Isle Casino. What are those?
A: They are bird deflectors, which safely prevent pigeons from roosting on the building.
Q: What does Notre Dame actually mean?
A: It’s French for “Our Lady.” The full name of the cathedral is Notre Dame de Paris — Our Lady of Paris.
Q: When hikers get lost and they send in a rescue/search team who pays the cost for this the team — the hiker or taxpayers?
A: That’s been a matter of debate across the country. Generally whatever local or state government agency leads the rescue foots the bill — so ultimately taxpayers do. But rescues can be expensive and labor intensive, and trail and park rangers say more people are going into the wilderness unprepared and without proper equipment, according to news reports. So agencies increasingly are trying to pass that cost on. In New Hampshire, for example, the law now says if rescues are preventable and caused by negligence, the state can send hikers the bill.
Q: The Iowa Summer of Silverado lottery program never tells how many trucks they are giving away. How can they sell tickets when they don’t give that information out to people?
A: According to the Iowa Lottery, one truck and five $5,000 prizes will be awarded each month from June to September.
Q: Is Hoda Kotb still with the “Today Show”?
A: Yes. She’s been on maternity leave after recently adopting a new daughter.
