Q: My entire neighborhood was letting off fireworks from 7 a.m. until after 11 p.m. July 4. Isn’t this outside the Waterloo city ordinance?
A: Consumer fireworks in Waterloo only can be used from from noon to 10 p.m. July 3 and July 5, and from noon to 11 p.m. on July 4, per the city’s ordinance.
Q: If people want to increase their income, can they start a GoFundMe account?
A: It’s more for temporary or one-time ventures, similar to offline fundraisers that raise money for medical care or funeral expenses after an unexpected illness or death. With the fundraising platform GoFundMe, you’re relying on the generosity of friends and strangers alike — people who aren’t likely willing to continue funding an extra income stream indefinitely for you.
Q: Why do they mix coconut and palm oil with the cannabis oil sold in Iowa?
A: Coconut oil and palm kernel oil are both used to help extract cannabinoids and allow the resulting CBD product — be it a lotion or a gel capsule, for example — to remain solid at room temperature, according to Leafly.com. Probably the biggest reason is it binds well: The two oils are high in saturated fat — over 80 to 85% — and that high concentration of fatty acids help it bind well with cannabinoids.
Q: Who checks the cannabis oil produced in Iowa for pesticides or other harmful ingredients?
A: The manufacturers regulate themselves, according to law. Iowa Code 641.154.26 says it’s up to the manufacturer to develop and put into place a quality assurance program, and they themselves test samples. They are, however, under the jurisdiction of the Office of Medical Cannabidiol, part of the Iowa Department of Public Health, which does make scheduled inspections annually.
Q: Where in Waverly can we take prescription or over-the-counter drugs to dispose of them safely?
A: Three pharmacies in Waverly are registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as “public controlled substance disposal locations: Meyer Pharmacy, 110 10th St. S.W.; Center Pharmacy, 312 Ninth St. S.W.; or Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 1311 Fourth St. S.W.
Q: What was the cause of the orange-colored atmosphere June 21 around 3 a.m.?
A: We’re not at all sure, since the caller did not give a location or a direction, as to what could be causing an orange glow at such an hour. But that’s right around the time of the June solstice, which here in the northern hemisphere is also known as the summer solstice, the longest day of the year.
Q: With so many people going to cell phones, will they ever print a telephone book with cell phone numbers?
A: We highly doubt it. People these days prefer to do their searching online with a smartphone, and there are many websites that function as online versions of the phone book. But by far the best way to get a hold of a stranger these days is via Facebook — with just their correct profile, you can message them or even call them through Facebook Messenger.
Q. Is it true ICE has it own airline to haul deportees back to their own country?
A. Yes, ICE Air, the airline operation Immigration and Customs Enforcement uses to fly deportees back home. ICE Air flew more than 97,000 migrants home last year, and flights are up 30% this year.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
