Q: What days of the week do you print marriage licenses?
A: They run in the Sunday paper.
Q: Has the land where the old Orange School used to be located been legally transferred from the Waterloo School District to the city of Waterloo? If not, when do they expect this to happen?
A: No, it has not. District spokeswoman Tara Thomas said the transfer should happen by the end of July.
Q: What year did the federal meat inspections start with the government?
A: President Theodore Roosevelt signed the Meat Inspection Act into law in 1906. It prohibited the sale of adulterated or misbranded livestock, ensured animals were slaughtered and processed in sanitary conditions and mandated U.S. Department of Agriculture inspections.
Q: Of the four mental health institutions — Clarinda, Independence, Cherokee and Mount Pleasant — which are still running? What year did each one open?
A: Those still running: Clarinda, which opened in 1888, and Independence, which opened in 1873. The institute in Cherokee opened in 1902, and the one in Mount Pleasant opened in 1861.
Q: Regarding the Intoxalock people have after getting a drunken driving arrest so their car will start: Why after starting the car and driving down the road does it interrupt people to blow again?
A: According to the company, the re-tests are mandated by the state to make sure the driver isn’t drinking in the car and driving after the first test.
Q: Is it true under Iowa law that it’s now a given that child custody for parents is 50/50 where there is no neglect?
A: According to the Iowa Judicial Branch, “A court may award joint or sole legal custody. Joint custody means the legal responsibility of a minor child is shared equally between the parents, and neither parent has legal custodial rights superior to those of the other parent. Joint custody does not necessarily mean that the child must spend equal time with or live with both parents. See Iowa Code section 598.1(3). Sole legal custody means that only one parent has the legal responsibility of a minor child. Sole legal custody is granted if a court determines that it would be better for just one parent to make the decisions for the child. ... Iowa law requires that the court must consider the best interest of the child and order a custody arrangement that will give the child the chance for maximum continuing physical and emotional contact with both parents after the parents have separated and dissolved the marriage, and which will encourage parents to share the rights and responsibilities of raising the child unless physical harm or significant emotional harm to the child, other children, or a parent is likely to occur.”
Update
A Call the Courier question in the July 3 paper asked for a phone number for the SHIIP program to help with Medicare questions. There is a new number at MercyOne: 272-7857.
