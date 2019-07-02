Q. If I don't want to use chemicals on my yard; what can I do to keep the moles away?
A. Trapping and relocating is the most and most reliable form of mole removal, according to Black Hawk County Extension. There are many forms of traps available at hardware or farm supply stores.
Q. In the June 12 Courier there was coverage of President Trump’s visit to Iowa. Why wasn’t there any mention of Vice President Biden’s visit in the paper?
A. There was a full page of stories about Biden's visit on page B5 of the June 12 paper, and a referral to those articles on the Trump story on page A1.
Q. Why on June 12 did you put a big picture of President Trump on the front page of The Courier, but you didn’t put a picture Joe Biden on the front page?
A. Donald Trump is president of the United States, and when he visits Iowa to discuss policies related to the state, it's usually considered front-page news. Joe Biden is one of two-dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for the presidency in 2020. We feel stories about candidates saying what they hope to do if elected are less significant than the actual president announcing what he will do. There was a full page of stories and photos about Biden's visit on page B5 that day.
Q. I lost a lens out of my 2 1/2-year-old prescription eyeglasses. They told me the law says I had to have another eye exam before they could replace it. Why is that?
A. "State laws vary on the duration of time before a prescription for eyeglasses or contact lenses expires," said Dr. Thomas Petrie of Cedar Valley Eye Care. "In the state of Iowa, a glasses prescription is good for two years and a contact lens prescription is good for 18 months."
Q. Did Dave Williams, who ran against Walt Rogers, switch from the Republican to the Democratic parties?
A. Dave Williams switched from the Republican party to no party, and then the Democratic party after President Donald Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.
Q. Do Native American Tribes, such as Meskwaki, pay property taxes on property they own?
A. According to the IRS: "Allotted Indian lands held in trust by the United States are an instrumentality employed by the United States for the benefit and control of this dependent race, and so are immune from state taxation." Trust status is what provides immunity from state taxes. Lands not held in trust by the Federal government for the benefit of the tribe would generally not share immunity and would, therefore, generally be subject to state property taxes."
Q. Can a logo be added to an advertisement in the newspaper?
A. Certainly for paid advertisements. It is up to our discretion whether logos run with news stories.
Q. Is there netting now at Wrigley Field to protect the fans?
A. Yes. According to a May Chicago Tribune report, at Wrigley Field the protective netting extends to the outfield edge of each dugout.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
