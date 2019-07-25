Q: What happened to Matt Benz, the meteorologist from KTTC in Rochester, Minn.?
A: According to a June Facebook post from Benz: “I am heading out east to Pennsylvania where my fiance lives and am very excited to be getting married at the end of August. I couldn’t have asked for a better crew to work with here at the station. Without them we wouldn’t be able to what we do. I want to thank all of our viewers that have welcomed me into their homes on TV, phones and right here on Facebook. Thank you for the support over these past few years!”
Q: Is Van Harden of WHO radio married or divorced?
A: According to Harden’s website, he is single and has three grown children and six grandchildren.
Q: If someone is with diagnosed as a type 2 diabetic, can they still be an organ donor for Iowa?
A: An answer from the Iowa Donor Network: “Diabetes is not a rule-out for donation. We encourage people to never rule themselves out due to age or medical conditions. With ever-evolving research and technology, the criteria for organ and tissue donation is continually changing. Iowa Donor Network evaluates each person at their time of passing to determine if their organs and/or tissues are safe for transplant.” Call (800) 831-4131 for more information.
Q: Is Kyle Kiel still with KWWL?
A: Yes, he is.
Q: Post makes a cereal called Grape-Nuts, but there are not grapes in it. Why do they call it this?
A: Here’s what Post says: “Grape-Nuts actually contains neither grapes nor nuts. It’s made from wheat and barley. So, why is it called Grape-Nuts? As with many great emblems in history, there are two versions of the story. One says that Mr. Post believed glucose, which he called “grape sugar,” formed during the baking process. This, combined with the nutty flavor of the cereal, is said to have inspired its name. Another explanation claims that the cereal got its name from its resemblance to grape seeds, or grape ‘nuts.’ Wherever the name came from, it doesn’t change the fact that Grape-Nuts is packed full of goodness.”
Q: Where is the closest shoe repair business?
A: Try Lyon Hide Shoe Repair on Blairs Ferry Road Northeast in Cedar Rapids, Rogers Shoe Service at 2211 F St., Iowa City; or Burger Shoe Repair, 1340 Delhi St., Dubuque.
Q: What is the phone number for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank?
A: Call 235-0507.
Q: What is Andy Pattee’s, superintendent of Cedar Falls, annual salary?
A: Last July, the Board of Education set his salary for the next year at $195,943. That was the same as the year before at his request.
Q: Are kangaroos edible?
A: They are; the meat is lean, low in fat and tender if it’s not overcooked, apparently. Many Australians have shied away from eating it, but that may be changing, according to a recent BBC report: “Australians have an ingrained reluctance to eat their national emblem, but a number of chefs are now championing kangaroo meat as a delicious and environmentally friendly alternative to beef and pork.
