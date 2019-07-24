Q: Are they doing anything more to Iowa Highway 3 between Clarksville and Waverly?
A: When the project is completed, Iowa 3 between Iowa 188 and Waverly will have wider shoulders and be resurfaced with new asphalt.
Q: Will the Courier be covering RAGBRAI this year even though it isn’t in your coverage area?
A: Not this year. We expect it will return to our coverage area next year.
Q: What services does the business Talk to Me Technologies offer?
A: The Cedar Falls-based business sells and loans a wide variety of communication devices to help people who might not otherwise be able to speak or type. Their phone number is (877) 392-2299.
Q: Is there a website to check out bankruptcies from last year?
A: There is, but there is a cost associated with the search. Go to http://www.ianb.uscourts.gov/publicweb/.
Q: What happened with the lawsuit that Richard Schulz, owner of the Star Motel, filed against the city of Waverly several months ago?
A: The case is pending, according to Waverly City Attorney William Werger. “Both sides are participating in ongoing discussions to resolve this matter,” he said.
Q: Where can I donate a flower girl dress?
A: They can go to the thrift stores — Goodwill, Trinkets and Togs or St. Vincent de Paul.
Q: When will the historic steam engine be touring in eastern Iowa?
A: Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 has already been through Denison, Boone, Nevada, Iowa Falls and Mason City. Beginning July 30, there will be another route from Clinton with stops in Wheatland, Cedar Rapids, Belle Plaine, Marshalltown, Elkhart and Des Moines. The 1940s-era locomotive is the world’s only operating Big Boy, according to the railroad. Go to www.up.com for details.
Q: If bedbugs are biting someone can they make you anemic?
A: It’s unlikely, according to the National Institutes of Health, but possible if the bedbug infestation is severe, or if the person being bitten already is prone to anemia.
Q: What is the phone number for KWVI 88.9 in Waverly?
A: We couldn’t find a local number. The station is part of the American Family Radio network; the office number there is (662) 844-8888.
Correction
A July 23 question asked about quality control checks on cannabis oil in Iowa. Our answer was incorrect, according to Polly Carver-Kimm with the Iowa Department of Public Health: “Concerning regulation of the CBD products, the Iowa Department of Public Health oversees testing of medical cannabidiol products. All testing is conducted at the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa. Products are tested for pesticides, residual solvents and processing chemicals, metals, microbiological contaminants and cannabinoid content. Testing rules are described in 641 Iowa Administrative Code 154, and specifics on sampling and testing can be found on the department’s website under Laboratory Acceptance Criteria.”
