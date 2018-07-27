Q: In Cedar Falls they lost a brand new house to fire. The manpower is so low in Cedar Falls. Does Jeff Olson feel he is a bit responsible for cutting staff, apparatus and stations?
A: The caller is mistaken regarding the basic premise to the question. The home was fully engulfed in flames prior to the call coming in to the fire station. The home had significant damage and may have been a total loss prior to the fire department receiving the call from dispatch. There were 21 trained firefighters on scene. The incident commander had three fire trucks dispatched to the scene, an engine, an aerial (ladder truck) and a rescue truck. Additionally, a fire engine was on standby at the Main Station in the event another call came into the fire department. The city of Cedar Falls has recently ordered a new firetruck that is currently being fabricated and delivery is anticipated to be in December. The new firetruck is an addition to the existing fleet.
Q: Under the new tax code beginning in 2018 I understand the standard deduction is $12,000 per person. Is there also a $1,300 deduction for people 65 and older?
A: Yes, according to the TurboTax service: “For tax year 2018 to be filed during calendar year 2019, there is an additional $1,300 for each taxpayer age 65 or older added to their standard deduction of $24,000 when filing as married filing jointly.”
Q: What is the phone number to contact the Velocity channel?
A: The channel is owned by Discovery; you can try calling the headquarters in Maryland at (240) 662-2000.
Q: How old was actor Robert Young of “Father Knows Best” when he passed away, and what did he pass away of?
A: Young died in 1998, age 91, of respiratory failure.
Q: Recently the LPGA held a golf tournament in Kildeer, Ill., sponsored by the KPMG Co. What does that stand for?
A: It stands for Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler — chosen when the firms of Klynveld Main Goerdeler and Peat Marwick merged in 1987.
Q: Who do I call with the city to see when the speed cameras are going to be set up?
A: Contact the office of the police chief if you have questions about the automated traffic enforcement. The Waterloo Police Department is already using hand-held speed cameras. The city has no plans currently to install permanent, fixed-location speed enforcement cameras.
Q: As recent scheduling improvements by a different director has reduced overhead at Country View without compromising the care of its residents, will the supervisors revisit the decision to sell it?
A: The Board of Supervisors is a five-member body that makes decisions based on majority votes, so we can’t predict what the board will do. At this point, the Board of Supervisors has voted only to accept bids from potential buyers of Country View. It has not voted to sell Country View. Any decision to sell Country View would have to be made by a majority vote at a public meeting.
