Q: Did Father Walter Brunkan retire? Where can we send him a card?
A: Brunkan is serving the churches in Rockford, Roseville and Greene. Send him a card at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 105 N. Main St., Greene 50636.
Q: What did Glen Frey of the Eagles die from?
A: Frey died in 2016 from complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.
Q: How come the softball ladies got very little recognition when they won gold, but the men’s soccer took second and they got a front page story? Can you explain?
A: The women’s USA International Cup softball tournament isn’t on the same level as the Women’s World Cup or the CONCACAF Gold Cup. While those two events feature the best teams in the world, the USA International Cup softball tournament did not.
Q: When does DirecTV expect to get local Fox channel 28 back on the air?
A: No one knows. According to a Tribune News Service story a couple of days ago: “Having trouble finding your local network affiliates on DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse? You’re not alone. AT&T DirecTV customers no longer have access to local affiliate programming from major networks including ABC, Fox, NBC The CW and CBS due to an ongoing contract dispute with Nexstar. The blackout went into effect July 4 and has yet to be resolved. ... Nexstar said it has been ‘negotiating in good faith’ and that DirecTV ‘misled’ the broadcasting conglomerate as the deadline for negotiations reached an end. ... AT&T released a statement placing the blame back on the broadcasting giant, saying it was Nexstar who ultimately made the decision to remove the stations from its lineup offered to customers.”
Q: What is the address for the Aldi store in Cedar Falls? Why aren’t all the Aldi phone numbers listed in the telephone book?
A: It’s at 6322 University Ave. According to the Aldi corporate website, “At Aldi, we care about passing savings on to our customers through our streamlined staffing model. To support this, we do not have staff to answer store telephones. We typically have three to five employees in a store at any given time, and their focus is on serving customers.”
Q: Is it true there is new management at South View Estates?
A: There is a new property manager, but Harmony Communities is still the owner at South View Estates.
Q: Where does the money come from for the Fourth of July fireworks in downtown Waterloo?
A: The fireworks were sponsored by AECOM, Aspro Inc. and JSA Development. MercyOne Medical Center helped sponsor the entertainment. Additional community sponsors included Art Block and Hawkeye Community College.
Q: What is being built on Ridgeway down from the gas depot that appears to be nearly finished?
A: We assume the gas depot referenced is the Kwik Trip Inc. fuel blending station at 2122 W. Ridgeway Ave. The Islamic Foundation of Iowa is building a new child care center west of that location.
Q: Is it legal for people to pump water from their sump pumps directly into the street?
A: In Waterloo, no.
