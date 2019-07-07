Q. When is the Evansdale Dollar Tree going to open?
A. We sent your question to Dollar Tree's corporate office and they did not reply. The business indicates on its website that signs with an opening date are typically posted closer to the actual store opening.
Q. Will the Waterloo Street Department be grinding the humps on Huntington Road this year? If not, who do we call about it?
A. The city doesn't publish a list of routine maintenance to be performed throughout the year by the Street Department. Call the Street Department at 291-4267 with requests for maintenance work.
Q. When are they going to fix the hole in the sound barrier fence on the north side of Highway20/380, just past exit 68?
A. The contractor hopes to start the repair by the middle of July, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. The project should take about three weeks to complete.
Q. Has the city ever considered putting a children’s playground area in Overman Park in Cedar Falls?
A. It has been considered. Because of all the activity with band concerts, Movies Under the Moon and the Sturgis Falls Festival, the decision was that there is not enough room to accommodate play equipment along with the number of people that fill the park for these events.
Q. Where in the area can I take household batteries to be recycled?
A. We are not aware of places locally to recycle single-use household batteries. There are several locations to recycle nickel cadmium, lithium ion and other rechargeable batteries, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Staples and Best Buy, according to information at www.earth911.com.
Q. Is there anyone in the Cedar Valley area that works on Electrolux vacuum cleaners?
A. There are several repair shops in our area, check Vacuum Cleaners-Service and Repair at www.dexpages.com or in the yellow pages of our local telephone books.
Q. Who mows the dikes in Waterloo?
A. Waterloo Leisure Services mows the levee system. Crews were busy in the middle of June trying to catch up because of the wet spring that hampered mowing operations.
Q. There are three burned-out houses in Evansdale and nothing has been done to them since they were on fire. Why doesn’t the city take care of these houses?
A. One of the houses in question has already been demolished, said Mayor Doug Faas. The other two properties have obtained city permits to demolish the structures. They are waiting for energy companies to shut off utilities, asbestos inspections, etc., and they will be torn down as soon as that is completed.
Q. What is the construction on Commercial Street in front of SingleSpeed Brewing and the old Courier building?
A. MidAmerican Energy is replacing some of the electrical wiring that feeds the downtown. Both of the locations mentioned will have an above-ground cabinet for switchgear.
Q. Where can I write to Bill Gates?
A. Send mail to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, P.O. Box 23350, Seattle, WA 98102.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
