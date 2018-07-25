Q: What is the date and time of the Evergreen Flea Market in Vinton?
A: It’s this weekend — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1002 E. 10th St.
Q: People are getting phone calls that John Deere is starting a new company called Lift, where they give people rides in town. Is this legit or a scam?
A: There is a legitimate company called Lyft, which operates almost identically to Uber in that you can hail rides for a fee through a cellphone app. However, it’s not affiliated in any way with John Deere. If you’re getting phone calls from someone purporting to equate the two, those are probably a scam.
Q: I understand Monday’s council meeting for July 23 has been canceled. Who canceled it and why? Will it be rescheduled?
A: The Waterloo City Council voted unanimously July 2 to reschedule the July 23 meeting to July 30 to accommodate vacation schedules. The council normally would not have been meeting July 30 because it is the fifth Monday of the month.
Q: With the green bridge in Waverly being added to the National Register of Historic Places, does that mean they can’t tear it down?
A: No. “The nomination and listing of a property recognizes the significance of a property. It does not place restrictions on the use, treatment, transfer of disposition of private property,” says the website of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, which manages the more than 2,000 historic places in the state.
Q: I got rid of my cable and can’t get 2, 7, 9 and Fox. Someone told me I need to get an over-the-air antenna. How do I get that?
A: Most electronics and big-box stores carry antennas, which hook into your cable outlet. Depending on your location and reception, they can generally pick up most of the local over-the-air broadcasts, which include the channels you’ve mentioned, their digital channels (7.2, etc.) and Iowa Public Television.
Q: In between MacLeod Hageman and Collin Dorsey reporting there was a young lady doing the weekend evening news. Who was she and does she work for KWWL on a regular basis?
A: According to the station news director, “Lauren Moss, KWWL’s weekend mornings anchor, was filling in temporarily. When not delivering the early morning Saturday and Sunday news as part of her regular duties, she can be seen doing live reports during the week.”
Q: Can you print the background of KGAN co-anchor Karen Fuller?
A: Fuller graduated from Drake University in Des Moines and worked in Des Moines, Kansas City and Mason City before coming to KGAN. She has two teenage children.
Q: What is the difference between a meteorologist and a chief meteorologist?
A: This is how a Washington Post article last year described it: “Put simply, the chief meteorologist is ‘the weather boss.’ At a typical TV station, the chief runs the weather department, decides how the team is going to forecast and generally has the final say — especially in critical weather situations.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
