Q: How much money did it cost the Cattle Congress to build the dog track?
A: An October 1985 Courier article said the $6.2 million overall project was financed by industrial revenue bonds, private investors and the city of Waterloo.
Q: In Black Hawk County, how many acres of land are required per horse?
A: Land zoned for agricultural use in unincorporated Black Hawk County does not have density regulations for horses. Residential zoning districts in the county’s rural area allow a density of one horse per 20,000 square feet. There are 43,560 square feet in an acre. Cities in the county each have their own zoning and ordinance requirements that are different than those in the unincorporated areas.
Q: How much is Black Hawk Waste Disposal still behind on city and county taxes?
A: Black Hawk Waste Disposal does not own property in Black Hawk County. Its parent company, J.L. Watts Co., owns six parcels, which all went to tax sale June 18. Black Hawk County got its tax revenue when private buyers purchased the delinquent tax sale certificates. County records show the cost to redeem those certificates in July is a combined $26,230.
Q: Is there a difference between chocolate and milk chocolate?
A: All real chocolate is made from cocoa beans. Dark chocolate combines cocoa solids, cocoa butter and sugar but little or no milk. Milk chocolate has more milk and dairy fat than dark chocolate, giving it a different texture and lighter flavor and color.
Q: Last week near the intersection of Jefferson and Fifth it appeared a city truck was trying to auger a hole and it looked like he hooked onto a fiber optics line and ripped it of the ground. What happened and who is responsible for that?
A: City staff were working in the area to replace street light pole bases where an incident occurred causing damage to a utility, said Sandie Greco, interim public works director. The incident was still being investigated at the time this question was received.
Q: I see the city of Waterloo is giving 50 percent tax rebates to Dr. Sundaram for adding onto his business. Does this money come from the taxes I pay?
A: No. It comes from the taxes Dr. Sundaram pays. The city will give him 50 percent back for five years.
Q: Regarding the amphitheater parking and the overflow parking from the library that is being fenced off now to build another building: Where are people going to park? What is the city going to do about overflow parking?
A: The city is developing more parking in the block bounded by West First, Jefferson, Commercial and West Second streets. There are numerous ramps, lots and on-street parking in the downtown area that are not fully utilized now.
Q: I heard the Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike sold. Who bought it?
A: Fox Ridge Golf Course has not been sold, according to staff there. It is still owned and operated by the Menke family. Grundy County property records confirm no sale has taken place.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
