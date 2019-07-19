Q: If the city of Waterloo Street Department has to make a street repair due to sewer replacement of a residence, then charges the residents for that repair, is that charge subject to state and county sales tax?
A: The city of Waterloo does not charge any sales tax on those repairs, said City Engineer Jamie Knutson.
Q: What type of insulin does the pancreas produce?
A: Here’s how the American Diabetes Association explains the pancreas: “Inside the pancreas, the hormone insulin is made in the beta cells, which are part of the Islets of Langerhans. These islets also have alpha cells, which make glucagon, as well as delta cells. With each meal, beta cells release insulin to help the body use or store the blood glucose it gets from food. In the beta cells, insulin is created first as a big molecule called ‘proinsulin.’ Proinsulin is broken into two pieces: insulin and C-peptide. C-peptide is important especially when determining treatment because it can be used to measure how much insulin a person is making. The more C-peptide a person has, the more insulin they are making.”
Q: Is singer Anne Murray of Canada still living?
A: Murray is alive; she’s now 74.
Q: Along the bike trail from Evansdale to Gilbertville we noticed on both sides of the trail dead vegetation and foliage up to 8 feet high on both sides that had been sprayed by some chemical to kill everything. Who did this? What kind of chemical did they use? Why did they do it?
A: Black Hawk County Conservation staff is doing the work along the Cedar Valley Nature Trail from Evansdale to Gilbertville. The chemical being applied is Garlon 3. This herbicide does not kill everything. It targets broadleaf plant species and woody vegetation. It does not kill grass. The goal is to promote grass growth as opposed to woody vegetation along the shoulder of the trail. When staff is applying herbicide they post signs on the trail before trail users enter the work area. Notice is also posted on the conservation website and Facebook page. The work is part of a plan to create 10-foot shoulders along both sides of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. Opening of the trail will allow more sunlight and air, which will slow the deterioration of the trail surface.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: What is the target date for the southbound lane of University Avenue to be completed?
A: The schedule is dependent on the weather. However, engineers anticipate the switch to be in September of this year.
Q: Why doesn’t the Courier print more of the Cedar Valley Memories Volume III book?
A: We do have a few copies left, however, if there is a higher demand we’ll be happy to print more. There just hasn’t been a high demand.
Q: At the recycling bins at the corner of Ansborough and Black Hawk Road I saw a contractor drop Styrofoam into a plastic only bin. Is this legal? If not, who should I report them to?
A: Styrofoam is not supposed to go into any of the Waterloo recycling bins. If you have the date and approximate time of the incident, call the Waterloo Sanitation Department so they can look at the cameras and take action.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.