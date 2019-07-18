Q. With the new housing development on the 4500 block of Ranchero Road, will the developer pay to redo Ranchero Road after destroying it from all their heavy equipment?
A. No. The city of Hudson will be responsible for road maintenance costs.
Q. Is the city going to take action against the people who took the money saying they were going to build a grocery store in 2018?
A. No. The development agreement gave the developer until Aug. 17, 2020, to begin construction. The developer is working on the tax credit portion of the financing and is hoping construction can begin this year.
Q. The field across Fred Becker School on Downing hasn’t been farmed in 10 years. It is overgrown into a mess, a mosquito patch. What can the city do about this property?
A. Waterloo Code Enforcement is able to give notice to the owner to mow the property if it is in violation of the city’s ordinance.
Q.There's a house on the grounds of the National Cattle Congress. Is that a caretaker house?
A. Yes.
Q. In the 1950s there was a grocery store at Conger and Broadway -- what was its name?
A. Versluis Food Market was at 701 Broadway from 1950-55, according to the old city directories.
Q. What years did Jay Leno work on the "Tonight Show" as host?
A. Leno was host from May 1992 to May 2009, and again from March 2010 to February 2014.
Q. When is the show “Hart to Hart” on ME TV?
A. We don't see it listed on that network's schedule right now. It looks as if it is airing on something called Cozi TV from 5 to 7 a.m. Saturdays.
Q. I hear Governor Reynolds has been arrested twice for drunken driving. Did she ever spend any time in jail? If not, why not?
A. Reynolds was charged with driving under the influence in 1999 and again in 2000. The 2000 case was eventually reduced to a charge of first-offense OWI, and Reynolds was sentenced to pay a $1,500 fine and serve 12 months of informal probation. She went through inpatient treatment for alcoholism after that.
Q. Is Mark Schnackenberg still at KWWL as the chief meteorologist?
A. Yes, he is.
