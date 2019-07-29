Q: Is there a way to melt down small bars of used soap to make them into a regular size bar?
A: The directions we found: Let slivers of soap bars that are too small to use dry completely; keep them a plastic zip-top bag or a plastic container. When you have what looks like enough, cut them into very small pieces with a knife, or grate them them with a grater. Transfer the pieces to a glass container and add just enough water to coat the bottom of the container. Cover it with plastic wrap, and microwave it in 15-second intervals. In between the intervals, stir the mixture until the water is very hot and the soap has formed a paste. Pour or scoop the soap paste into something like a muffin tin, soap/cookie molds or any other kind of mold you can find. Let cool.
Q: Where can I get maps for Waterloo and Cedar Falls?
A: Digital maps are available on the internet. Hard-copy Rand McNally maps of both cities can be purchased from a variety of online retailers. The Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau has free maps given out to visitors. Explore Waterloo also has free city maps, but was out of supplies at the time this question was received.
Q: What was the name of the elementary school that was at the same place as the high school when it was on Main Street in Cedar Falls?
A: After the old high school closed in 1953, it became the Main Street Elementary School. It later served as the recreation center before the building was demolished.
Q: What year did the Vietnam War end?
A: It officially ended in 1975, according to the U.S. State Department.
Q: What happened to Jeff Glor on the CBS news?
A: CBS has bumped him from the job, seeking to improve ratings, according to news reports. Glor evidently will stay with the network, working on “CBS This Morning: Saturday” and doing reports as a news correspondent.
Q: Is “Manifest” going to be on TV again?
A: NBC has renewed it for a new season, they announced this spring, but no word yet when new episodes will air.
Q: What is the do-not-call number?
A: Call (888) 382-1222.
Q: Steve Corbin’s excellent suffrage opinion column July 7 mentioned 27 activities but web site (link in article) only lists 2. How do people find the information?
A: 1) Go to https://19th-Amendment-Centennial.org, 2) in the “Directory,” go to “Planned Projects & Activities” & the titles of all 27 endeavors will be listed, and 3) by “hitting” any of the 27 project titles you’ll find a summary description plus the name of each project’s lead organizer(s).
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
