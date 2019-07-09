Q: Is it legal to divorce a spouse in a nursing home so the other spouse would no longer be responsible and they could go on Title 19?
A: It’s not illegal, as far as we can tell, but it needs to be planned carefully, because there are still rules for dividing assets.
Q: Is the Kmart in Charles City still open?
A: Yes, it is.
Q: Verizon is increasing my monthly costs. The local store couldn’t help me with questions and told me to go online. Why won’t they take care of a customer?
A: You need to talk to Verizon. Call (800) 922-0204 or go to www.verizonwireless.com/support/contact-us/.
Q: How do we find out if a hotel has had problems with bed bugs?
A: The website www.bedbugreports.com is very useful. You should also read the recent reviews of the hotel at travel sites like Expedia.com or Tripadvisor.com.
Q: What has happened to Denice Pelster with KWWL?
A: Here’s what she said in a recent Facebook post: “We’re moving! My husband has accepted a job in the country of Denmark for the next several years. More questions? Well, I’ve started a blog that may answer a few (and so you can follow our immersion into Danish culture). Check it out: https://deniceandmark.wordpress.com.”
Q: What is the difference between Scottish deerhounds and Irish wolfhounds?
A: Both breeds go back many centuries, according to the American Kennel Club. Some ways to tell them apart: “The Irish wolfhound is taller than the Scottish deerhound. The IW is, in fact, the tallest of the AKC breeds, standing at a minimum 32 inches for males and 30 inches for females. In comparison, Deerhound males should be 30-32 inches and females at 28 inches and up. The IW is also more muscular than the deerhound. ... Another noticeable point of difference between the two breeds is the tail. Although both the IW and the deerhound have wiry, hairy tails, the Irish wolfhound has a long and slightly curved tail. The Scottish deerhound, on the other hand, has a long, tapering tail that almost reaches the ground. An additional differing mark between the two breeds is their ears. The breed standard of the IW describes the ears as “small and greyhound-like in carriage.” The deerhound ears are ‘set on high, folded back … though raised above the head in excitement without losing the fold, and even in some cases semi-erect.’”
Q: Was the Courier delivered July 4?
A: No, we did not publish July 4.
Q: On the digital edition of the Courier, why was the text print access available formerly at the top of the page removed?
A: Thanks for reaching out. During a recent update, this was accidentally removed. We are working to restore it.
