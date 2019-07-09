* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A question in the July 3 paper asked about places to donate jigsaw puzzles. Readers had some additional suggestions. Try the Trinkets and Togs thrift store in Cedar Falls, or the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store in Waterloo. There are ladies at the Rose on Oak in Waterloo who work puzzles and would enjoy them, and the Cedar Falls Public Library’s Book Nook also takes them.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.