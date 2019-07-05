Q. Why is a chicken egg brown?
A. Different breeds of chickens naturally lay different colors of eggs, according to the ISU Extension Service. In addition to white, eggs can also be green, blue, tan, even light pink.
Q. An article in the paper Sunday listed the winners of entries in the Sturgis Falls parade. The float made by Friendship Village also was awarded a trophy, but was not listed. Why? Can you print that information in the paper?
A. Yes, it looks like we missed one. The Tom Klemuk award for the most creative float went to Friendship Village. Congrats!
Q. Will tours be available for the renovated old house on Third Street across from the Waterloo Fire Station?
A. There was already an open house for the renovated Judge Platt residence, which is now going to be rented out. You can try contacting JSA Development to see if you are able to get a viewing.
Q. I think the Waterloo MET buses are exceeding the noise ordinance. Who should we call?
A. In Waterloo, the police department is responsible for enforcing the noise ordinances, so you would need to discuss the matter or report suspected violations to the police department. If you want to discuss particular buses, you could also call management at MET Transit.
Q. I recently moved from Black Hawk to Grundy County. How do I go about registering by mail to vote?
A. You can register online by going to the Iowa Secretary of State's website. You can also download a new registration form at the website, which you can fill out and mail to the Grundy County Election Office. If you are unable to access the internet or travel to the election office in person, you can call the election office and see if they will mail you the registration form. Finally, you can always show up to vote in Grundy County and register there in person on election day.
Q. Are we required to stop behind a regional transit vehicle when it stops to pick up a passenger?
A. The Iowa law requiring vehicles to stop for buses only applies to school buses affixed with the proper stop arms and flashing lights. But the law allows other public transit vehicles which are used to transport school students to be affixed with the stop arms and lights. So you would be required to stop behind the regional transit vehicle if it is stopping for schoolchildren and has the stop signal arm. Obviously, use caution when passing any stopped bus whether it has a stop arm or not.
Q. Can you list the names, phone numbers and email address for the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors?
A. Tom Little, 833-3075, tlittle@co.black-hawk.ia.us; Linda Laylin, 833-3076, llaylin@co.black-hawk.ia.us; Chris Schwartz, 833-3074, cschwartz@co.black-hawk.ia.us; Dan Trelka, 833-3077, dtrelka@co.black-hawk.ia.us; and Craig White, 833-3078, cwhite@co.black-hawk.ia.us. This information is available on the Black Hawk County government website.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
