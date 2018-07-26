Q: Why did the Sudoku answer squares have the bottom two rows left off from July 16-20?
A: A pagination mix-up caused the problem. Complete answers to the July 15-23 puzzles appear on page B8 of the Tuesday, July 24, Courier.
Q: How many newspapers are in Chicago?
A: There are three main daily papers: the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Tribune and the Daily Herald, which focuses on the Chicago suburbs. There’s also a Polish language newspaper, as well as several weekly papers.
Q: If Bill Cosby goes to prison, will he still get his Social Security check?
A: Doesn’t look like it. According to the Social Security Administration, “Social Security benefits are suspended if an otherwise eligible person is confined in a jail, prison or other penal institution for more than 30 continuous days due to conviction of a crime.”
Q: After the John Deere Classic there is a charter jet that goes to the Scotland Open. Does John Deere pay for this, or do the players pay to ride on this jet?
A: According to information from MLW Air, “It is tough enough having a tournament date that precedes the British Open. But when your event is nowhere near a major metropolitan city and six time zones removed from the United Kingdom, then it becomes all but impossible to think you will land any of the top names who will also be competing in the year’s third major championship. Unless you provide them a plane. Specifically, one with all first-class seats, plenty of space and nonstop service to Prestwick, Scotland, as soon as everyone can get loaded up and on board Sunday night in western Illinois. ... The players are not getting a free ride, although the $1,250 donation they are being asked to make to the tournament’s charity fund is far less than it would cost for first-class airfare to Europe.”
Q: Is it true seat belts are required on private property like the shopping malls?
A: Here is what the Iowa Code says: “The driver and front seat occupants of a type of motor vehicle that is subject to registration in Iowa, except a motorcycle or a motorized bicycle, shall each wear a properly adjusted and fastened safety belt or safety harness any time the vehicle is in forward motion on a street or highway in this state except that a child under eighteen years of age shall be secured as required under section 321.446.” (There are a few exceptions — for cars so old they don’t have seat belts, rural letter carriers, bus passengers.)
Q: Did they cancel “Fresh off the Boat”?
A: No, it has been renewed, but there’s no start date yet for the new season.
Q: Who is paying the legal fees for the citizens fighting the wind turbines in Fairbank?
A: There were two lawsuits filed initially against the turbines, but they have been combined. There is a group of private property owners paying their attorney. The city of Fairbank also is paying attorneys to represent the city’s interest in the lawsuit.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
