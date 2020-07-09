July 9, 2020

A: Declining trees on private property do present a safety hazard and need to be removed by the homeowner, said city spokeswoman Amanda Huisman. In early January, approximately 500 letters were sent to owners of private property with one or more dead or declining tree, including those that have been damaged by the emerald ash borer. The letter indicated all dead and declining trees need to be removed from private property no later than Aug. 1, unless the property owner provides the city with a plan for removal in a timely manner. Huisman said trees not removed, or those without a plan for removal, are subject to removal by the city and all associated costs, including administration, will be billed to the property owner. For more information, contact the public works department at (319) 273-8629.