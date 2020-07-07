July 7, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: How come the Hy-Vees will not take empty cans?

A: The Courier published a story June 28 stating Iowans will continue to have limited options to redeem their beverage cans and bottles for deposit. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision June 25 to extend a public health disaster emergency through July 25 means retailers remain exempt from having to redeem containers for the nickel deposit. R’s Redemption Center, 322 Nevada St., Waterloo, and Metro Area Redemption, 9301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, have been running with reduced hours. Long lines have been common at both sites. Hy-Vee has decided to open redemption centers at many of its grocery stores, but only those with machines open to access from outside the store, said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications.

Q: On KWWL June 30, they were asking to give to United Way, but they don’t say how or where. Where are they collecting? How do I give? I am not going to go on the computer and give on the computer.

A: You can call the Cedar Valley United Way office at (319) 235-6211 or simply mail a contribution to Cedar Valley United Way, 425 Cedar St., Waterloo, IA 50701. All contributions received will be used in the Cedar Valley.

Q: What is University of Iowa assistant football coach Brian Ferentz’ yearly salary at Iowa, including his perks?