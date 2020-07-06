July 6, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Is there a coin shortage?

A: Yes, the coronavirus has triggered a shortage, particularly at rural banks. The Federal Reserve has been forced to ration supplies. The U.S. Mint produced fewer coins this spring as it tried to protect employees from infection. But the real problem is distribution: Many bank lobbies where people can recycle coins have been closed by the pandemic, and traffic is down at coin-sorting kiosks in retail stores.

Q: How does the president’s trip to the church in Phoenix affect that church’s tax-free status?

A: Under the Internal Revenue Code, all section 501©(3) organizations are prohibited from participating in political campaigns of any candidate for elective public office. Dream City Church says it rented its facilities to Turning Point Action, a conservative activist group, for a student event at which the president spoke. The church says the facility rental does not constitute endorsement of the opinions of its renters. There is a change.org petition calling for the church to lose it’s tax exempt status, but no reports of an IRS investigation.

