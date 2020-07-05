July 5, 2020

Q: Why was there no local coverage of the West High-Linn Mar game?

A: We had two available reporters cover the baseball and softball games between metro schools Cedar Falls and Waterloo East on this night. Information from the West game was included online and in the Wednesday paper. West was covered twice on opening week. No baseball team has received more in-person coverage from our newspaper so far this season.

Q: In “America’s Got Talent,” what happened to Heidi Klum? She hasn’t been on lately.

A: She’s been dealing with some health issues, according to news reports.

Q: Our grandson who is 21 lives in Wisconsin and has never filed taxes and has not received a stimulus check. Should he be receiving one?

A: If he was not claimed as a dependent and not required to file a federal return because he earned under $12,200 as an individual or $24,400 as a married couple last year, he can use the non-filer’s tool at irs.gov. Non-filers can also provide direct deposit information, which will reduce the time it takes to receive money.

Q: Are they still sending out the stimulus checks? I have not received mine. Who do I call to find out?