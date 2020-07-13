July 14, 2020

A. He did, and it took the state many decades to even start to forgive it. From the Visit Vicksburg travel website: ”For 81 years after the July 4, 1863, surrender of Vicksburg the city did not celebrate Independence Day. The surrender of Vicksburg by Confederate Gen. John C. Pemberton to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant was not a cause for celebration for the fallen city. The 47-day siege of the city had left the citizens exhausted and humiliated. During the siege, the city was bombarded every day. By the end, the starving population of the city had been reduced to eating mules, dogs, cats and even rats. … It was not until after World War II in 1945 that Vicksburg joined the rest of the nation in the celebration of Independence Day. The patriotic fervor after the war and a visit by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower set the stage for a return to celebrating the birth of our nation.”