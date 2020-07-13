July 13, 2020

Q: What is the proper way to pronounce San Marnan? I hear it as “Mar-nan” and “Marnun.”

A: You get to choose, according to a local pronunciation guide our former editor Nancy Raffensperger Newhoff wrote several years ago: “This now popular stretch of road was originally known as Highway 412. It’s pronounced two ways in town. Some people pronounce it San Mar-NAN Drive, but many others say it should be San MAR-nun. Either pronunciation is acceptable. The street is named after Sandy, Mary and Nancy Widmann, three girls who went to the old Orange High School. They were the daughters of a former Waterloo police officer who used to live along the road (now known as the access road) before it was paved.”

Q: Why are you capitalizing Black in the Courier now?