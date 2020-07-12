July 12, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Does Tama still have a meatpacking plant?

A: Yes. Iowa Premium, which is owned by National Beef, operates a federal red meat establishment in Tama. It suspended production April 13 after multiple workers tested positive for the coronavirus, one of the first Iowa meatpacking plants to face such an outbreak, and resumed production April 20. A total of 177 of its 500 workers tested positive in total.

Q: What is a phone number for the rent rebate out of Des Moines?

A: We’re assuming the caller is referring to the state rent moratorium that was lifted May 27. It was not a rebate. Those who had rent deferred still owed the full amount when the moratorium ended.

Q: Donald Trump salutes. He was never in the service. Does he have the right to salute?

A: The president is not required to return salutes under military protocol, but he is welcome to do so. Army regulations state the president, as the commander in chief, will be saluted by Army personnel in uniform. But, civilian personnel, including the president, are not required to render the salute to military personnel or other civilians.

Q: I know a person who moved to Waterloo from another state. He is wondering about his stimulus check. Who should he contact?