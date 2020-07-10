July 10, 2020

A: The Farmers “non-cash” location at First and Hudson streets in Cedar Falls will be closing Aug. 21, according to the bank’s website, though their Main Street location remains open. The Independence, La Porte City and Dunkerton branches remain open, but only in the afternoons on limited days. The Independence and Dunkerton branch’s hours are 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 1-5:30 p.m. on Fridays, while La Porte City’s branch is open 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays.

A: There’s no evidence that coronavirus spreads through water, chlorinated or not, according to the CDC — and you’re right that chlorine additionally helps to kill viruses. But the water itself isn’t the issue: Large numbers of people in close contact with one another, talking and breathing closely while waiting in lines, seated near one another or touching the same surfaces, all can spread a virus quickly. The CDC’s guidelines for water parks include providing plenty of soap, hand sanitizer and no-touch trash cans, disinfecting shared objects like lounge chairs and rafts, and providing visual cues to help people socially distance from one another. If you’re heading to a water park yourself, wear a mask except for when you’re in the water, keep 6 feet away from others and cancel your trip if you have any respiratory symptoms.