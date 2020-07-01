July 1, 2020

Q: How come these protesters are congregating and not respecting the social distancing rules and there is no retribution for them?

A: The problem is social distancing rules are mostly voluntary, so you can attend a street protest — or a Trump rally — at your own peril. Some states and cities empowered police to hand out fines to those ignoring the rules, but few have been issued. Many people have noted the risk created by protesters: “We just spent 93 days limiting behavior, closing down, no school, no business, thousands of small businesses destroyed,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said June 1. “And now? Mass gatherings, with thousands of people, in close proximity?”

Q: I see where the vice president was toting that they created 2.1 million jobs, when in fact the jobs weren’t new at all. They were just employees going back to work from a layoff. Can you print that so everyone can know?

A: Here you go. Mike Pence did fail to note that 20 million Americans reported they lost their jobs in April.

Q: If Joni Ernst gets defeated this fall, will she receive a full pension from the Senate?